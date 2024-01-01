rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084796
Rocky Landscape with Sleeping Shepherd by Philip Heinrich Dunker (German (born Switzerland), Bern 1780&ndash;1836 Nuremberg)
Rocky Landscape with Sleeping Shepherd by Philip Heinrich Dunker (German (born Switzerland), Bern 1780–1836 Nuremberg)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084796

View CC0 License

Rocky Landscape with Sleeping Shepherd by Philip Heinrich Dunker (German (born Switzerland), Bern 1780–1836 Nuremberg)

