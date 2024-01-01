rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084825
Praying Angels and Poppies (Border Design for Thomas Malory, "Le Morte d'Arthur," J. M. Dent 1893–94, Part III, book vii…
Praying Angels and Poppies (Border Design for Thomas Malory, "Le Morte d'Arthur," J. M. Dent 1893–94, Part III, book vii, chapter i, p. 219)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084825

View CC0 License

