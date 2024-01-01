https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPraying Angels and Poppies (Border Design for Thomas Malory, "Le Morte d'Arthur," J. M. Dent 1893–94, Part III, book vii, chapter i, p. 219)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084825View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 939 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2738 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2851 x 3645 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPraying Angels and Poppies (Border Design for Thomas Malory, "Le Morte d'Arthur," J. M. Dent 1893–94, Part III, book vii, chapter i, p. 219)More