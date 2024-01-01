https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for coffered cupola interior and monuments (recto); details of wall decoration (verso)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084826View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2840 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2852 x 3515 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for coffered cupola interior and monuments (recto); details of wall decoration (verso)More