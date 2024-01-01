rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084847
Becker, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Becker, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084847

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Becker, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco Company

More