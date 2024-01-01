https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBecker, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084847View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 651 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1591 x 2932 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBecker, Boston, National League, from the White Border series (T206) for the American Tobacco CompanyMore