https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPineapple, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & GinterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084880View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1646 x 2958 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPineapple, from the Fruits series (N12) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & GinterMore