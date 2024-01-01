https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhilip the Good, Duke of Burgundy; costume design for Jeanne d'Arc by the Paris OperaOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084888View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2650 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2779 x 3671 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPhilip the Good, Duke of Burgundy; costume design for Jeanne d'Arc by the Paris OperaMore