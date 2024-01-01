rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084888
Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy; costume design for Jeanne d'Arc by the Paris Opera
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084888

View CC0 License

