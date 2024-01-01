rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084929
Julia Opp in A Royal Rival, from the Actresses series (T1), distributed by the American Tobacco Co. to promote Turkish Trophies Cigarettes issued by American Tobacco Company

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9084929

View CC0 License

