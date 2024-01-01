https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084969Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Monastery in Tegernsee seen from the north-east by Johann Georg von Dillis (German, Grüngiebing 1759–1841 Munich)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9084969View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2325 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3853 x 2559 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of the Monastery in Tegernsee seen from the north-east by Johann Georg von Dillis (German, Grüngiebing 1759–1841 Munich)More