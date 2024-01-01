rawpixel
View of the Monastery in Tegernsee seen from the north-east by Johann Georg von Dillis (German, Grüngiebing 1759–1841 Munich)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9084969

View CC0 License

