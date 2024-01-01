https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPompeiian Design for Wall and Doorway by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085010View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3873 x 2291 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPompeiian Design for Wall and Doorway by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore