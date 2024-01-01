https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrawing of an Interior: Salle à manger by Anonymous, French, 19th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085036View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1438 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2516 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3900 x 2804 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDrawing of an Interior: Salle à manger by Anonymous, French, 19th centuryMore