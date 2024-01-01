rawpixel
The Acropolis from the West, with the Propylaea and the Temple of Athena Nike, Athens by Thomas Hartley Cromek
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9085045

View CC0 License

