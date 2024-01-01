https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCentral Park in Winter published and printed by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085053View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1436 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2514 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2737 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCentral Park in Winter published and printed by Currier & IvesMore