rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085059
The Bay of Bull Arms, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Bonfires Lighted on the Hills to Notify of the Arrival of the Cable Fleet…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Bay of Bull Arms, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Bonfires Lighted on the Hills to Notify of the Arrival of the Cable Fleet on August 5th, 1858 by Robert Charles Dudley

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085059

View CC0 License

The Bay of Bull Arms, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, Bonfires Lighted on the Hills to Notify of the Arrival of the Cable Fleet on August 5th, 1858 by Robert Charles Dudley

More