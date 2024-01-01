https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Raja Receives Homage Outside the City: Page from a Dispersed Manuscript, India (Punjab Hills, Bilaspur)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085138View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 951 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2773 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3169 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Raja Receives Homage Outside the City: Page from a Dispersed Manuscript, India (Punjab Hills, Bilaspur)More