https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085232Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCastanets, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham, N.C.)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085232View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1932 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1932 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1932 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1932 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1566 x 2802 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCastanets, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham, N.C.)More