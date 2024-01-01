rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085232
Castanets, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and…
Castanets, from the Musical Instruments series (N82) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham, N.C.)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085232

View CC0 License

