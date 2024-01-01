rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085246
Design for a Tomb, Rothgeisser in Nuremberg (Elevation and Ground Plan) by Johann Georg Dürschner

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9085246

