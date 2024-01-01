rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085270
The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085270

View CC0 License

The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

More