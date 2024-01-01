https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085277Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAngel of the Divine Presence Bringing Eve to Adam (The Creation of Eve: "And She Shall be Called Woman) (recto); Sketch for the same (verso) by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085277View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 965 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2815 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2932 x 3645 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAngel of the Divine Presence Bringing Eve to Adam (The Creation of Eve: "And She Shall be Called Woman) (recto); Sketch for the same (verso) by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.More