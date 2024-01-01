rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085277
Angel of the Divine Presence Bringing Eve to Adam (The Creation of Eve: "And She Shall be Called Woman) (recto); Sketch for…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Angel of the Divine Presence Bringing Eve to Adam (The Creation of Eve: "And She Shall be Called Woman) (recto); Sketch for the same (verso) by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085277

View CC0 License

Angel of the Divine Presence Bringing Eve to Adam (The Creation of Eve: "And She Shall be Called Woman) (recto); Sketch for the same (verso) by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

More