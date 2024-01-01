https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085348Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Black-Banded Underwing from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085348View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 728 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2122 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2342 x 3862 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Black-Banded Underwing from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 2More