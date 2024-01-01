rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085363
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Angels by François Boucher
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Angels by François Boucher

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085363

View CC0 License

Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Angels by François Boucher

More