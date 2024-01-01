rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085382
One Half of a Design for a Frame of a Stage Proscenium, with a Figure of Justice at the Right, and the Barberini Arms in a…
One Half of a Design for a Frame of a Stage Proscenium, with a Figure of Justice at the Right, and the Barberini Arms in a Cartouche at the Top by Giovanni Francesco Romanelli

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9085382

View CC0 License

