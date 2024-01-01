https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Cupola with Old and New Testament Figures Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085398View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1087 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1087 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1087 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3479 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3562 x 3584 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Cupola with Old and New Testament Figures More