rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085423
The Adoration of the Shepherds with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Adoration of the Shepherds with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085423

View CC0 License

The Adoration of the Shepherds with Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)

More