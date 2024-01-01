https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085436Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrompe l'Oeil Design Including Bills, Calling Cards, an Etching, a Map etc.Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085436View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1093 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3187 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3548 x 3231 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTrompe l'Oeil Design Including Bills, Calling Cards, an Etching, a Map etc.More