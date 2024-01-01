rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085473
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone Bugiardini
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone Bugiardini

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085473

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone Bugiardini

More