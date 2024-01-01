https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone BugiardiniOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085473View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1027 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2994 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3169 x 3704 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist by Giuliano di Piero di Simone BugiardiniMore