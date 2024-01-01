https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085545Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOn the North Coast of Devon, Lundy Island in the Distance Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085545View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1440 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2519 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3886 x 2797 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOn the North Coast of Devon, Lundy Island in the Distance More