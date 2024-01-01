rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085586
Knoll for William and Philip R. Paulding, Tarrytown (south and east front elevations) by Alexander Jackson Davis
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Knoll for William and Philip R. Paulding, Tarrytown (south and east front elevations) by Alexander Jackson Davis

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085586

View CC0 License

Knoll for William and Philip R. Paulding, Tarrytown (south and east front elevations) by Alexander Jackson Davis

More