rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085591
The Calf-Bearer and the Kritios Boy Shortly After Exhumation on the Acropolis; Danseuse du Temple de Bacchus by Unknown
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Calf-Bearer and the Kritios Boy Shortly After Exhumation on the Acropolis; Danseuse du Temple de Bacchus by Unknown

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085591

View CC0 License

The Calf-Bearer and the Kritios Boy Shortly After Exhumation on the Acropolis; Danseuse du Temple de Bacchus by Unknown

More