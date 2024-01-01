rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085631
Fonduco, the Seat of Captain Thomas James Maling by Anonymous, British, 19th century
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085631

View CC0 License

