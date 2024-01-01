https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085648Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNorth Aspects of Lea Castle and West Aspect of Wolverly, Cookly, WorcestershireOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085648View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 486 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3817 x 1545 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNorth Aspects of Lea Castle and West Aspect of Wolverly, Cookly, WorcestershireMore