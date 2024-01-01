https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThomas Williams, the Town Crier of New Bedford with Wife and Daughter Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085719View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 893 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2605 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3808 x 2834 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThomas Williams, the Town Crier of New Bedford with Wife and Daughter More