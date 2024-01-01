rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085776
Wooded Shore at the King Lake (K&ouml;nigsee) by Johann Heinrich Schilbach (German, Barchfeld 1798&ndash;1851 Darmstadt)
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

