https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Prehistoric Stone Circle on a Mound, an Extensive Landscape Beyond by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm TischbeinOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085820View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 837 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3690 x 2575 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Prehistoric Stone Circle on a Mound, an Extensive Landscape Beyond by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm TischbeinMore