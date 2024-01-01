https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Memorandum of George Washington Describing Work to be Done on His SwordsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085822View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1034 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3016 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3210 x 3725 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Memorandum of George Washington Describing Work to be Done on His SwordsMore