rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085822
Manuscript Memorandum of George Washington Describing Work to be Done on His Swords
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Manuscript Memorandum of George Washington Describing Work to be Done on His Swords

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085822

View CC0 License

Manuscript Memorandum of George Washington Describing Work to be Done on His Swords

More