rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085888
Mountain Retreat, leaf from Album for Zhou Lianggong by Shi Lin (Chinese, active ca. 1630&ndash;60)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mountain Retreat, leaf from Album for Zhou Lianggong by Shi Lin (Chinese, active ca. 1630–60)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085888

View CC0 License

Mountain Retreat, leaf from Album for Zhou Lianggong by Shi Lin (Chinese, active ca. 1630–60)

More