https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Sheet of Studies of Flowers: A Rose, a Heartsease, a Sweet Pea, a Garden Pea, and a Lax-flowered Orchid by Jacques Le…
A Sheet of Studies of Flowers: A Rose, a Heartsease, a Sweet Pea, a Garden Pea, and a Lax-flowered Orchid by Jacques Le Moyne de Morgues (French, Dieppe ca. 1533–1588 London)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9085891

View CC0 License

