https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085910Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRevolver, from the Arms of All Nations series (N3) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085910View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1914 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1914 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1914 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1914 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1694 x 3002 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRevolver, from the Arms of All Nations series (N3) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsMore