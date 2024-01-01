rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085947
Speculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Elevation Showing the Exterior of Saint Peter's Basilica from the South as Conceived by Michelagelo (Published in 1569), Antonio Lafréry
Speculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Elevation Showing the Exterior of Saint Peter's Basilica from the South as Conceived by Michelagelo (Published in 1569), Antonio Lafréry

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
ID : 
9085947

View CC0 License

Speculum Romanae Magnificentiae: Elevation Showing the Exterior of Saint Peter's Basilica from the South as Conceived by Michelagelo (Published in 1569), Antonio Lafréry

