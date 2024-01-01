https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreat Wisdom Sutra from the Chū sonji Temple Sutra Collection (Chūsonjikyō), JapanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085949View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 598 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1743 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3902 x 1943 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGreat Wisdom Sutra from the Chū sonji Temple Sutra Collection (Chūsonjikyō), JapanMore