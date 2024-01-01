https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeter Patrick Gillespie, Left Field, New York, from the Old Judge series (N172) for Old Judge CigarettesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085953View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 709 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1585 x 2682 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPeter Patrick Gillespie, Left Field, New York, from the Old Judge series (N172) for Old Judge CigarettesMore