https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085964Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBattle Axe, from the Arms of All Nations series (N3) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085964View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 656 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1676 x 3067 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBattle Axe, from the Arms of All Nations series (N3) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsMore