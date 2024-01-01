https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJungle Fowl, from the Birds of the Tropics series (N5) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085966View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 661 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1640 x 2976 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJungle Fowl, from the Birds of the Tropics series (N5) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsMore