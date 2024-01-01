https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085973Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Leaf Cutting Showing an Illumiated Initial R with St. Protasius and St. Gervasius by Olivetan MasterOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9085973View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1147 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2834 x 2708 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Leaf Cutting Showing an Illumiated Initial R with St. Protasius and St. Gervasius by Olivetan MasterMore