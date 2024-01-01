https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegory of Louis XV as Patron of the Arts with Paintings and Sculpture from the Salon of 1769 Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086015View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 830 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2420 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2674 x 3867 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAllegory of Louis XV as Patron of the Arts with Paintings and Sculpture from the Salon of 1769 More