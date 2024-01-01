rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086043
“An Imperial Excursion” (Miyuki), “A Boat Cast Adrift” (Ukifune), and “The Barrier Gate” (Sekiya) by Tosa Mitsuyoshi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

“An Imperial Excursion” (Miyuki), “A Boat Cast Adrift” (Ukifune), and “The Barrier Gate” (Sekiya) by Tosa Mitsuyoshi

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086043

View CC0 License

“An Imperial Excursion” (Miyuki), “A Boat Cast Adrift” (Ukifune), and “The Barrier Gate” (Sekiya) by Tosa Mitsuyoshi

More