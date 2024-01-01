rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086077
Interior with Marble and Gilt Decor by Anonymous, French, 19th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Interior with Marble and Gilt Decor by Anonymous, French, 19th century

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086077

View CC0 License

Interior with Marble and Gilt Decor by Anonymous, French, 19th century

More