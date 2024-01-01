rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086097
Maharana Amar Singh II with Ladies of the Zenana outside the Picture Hall at Rajnagar, attributed to Stipple Master (Indian, active ca. 1690–1715)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
