https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaharana Amar Singh II with Ladies of the Zenana outside the Picture Hall at Rajnagar, attributed to Stipple Master (Indian, active ca. 1690–1715)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086097View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMaharana Amar Singh II with Ladies of the Zenana outside the Picture Hall at Rajnagar, attributed to Stipple Master (Indian, active ca. 1690–1715)More