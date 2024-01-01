https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Village in a Valley by Théodore Rousseau (French, Paris 1812–1867 Barbizon)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086155View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 734 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2141 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3811 x 2331 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Village in a Valley by Théodore Rousseau (French, Paris 1812–1867 Barbizon)More