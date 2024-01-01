rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234
Saint Teresa of &Aacute;vila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Teresa of Ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086234

View CC0 License

Saint Teresa of Ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubens

More