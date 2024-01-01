rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Saints Nicholas of Tolentino, Roch, Sebastian, and Bernardino of Siena, with Kneeling Donors by Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)

Original public domain image from The MET

